After some upgrades, Apollo Beach Nature Preserve reopens to the public

For those searching for another way to get out and get some fresh air, there is one more location to choose from in Hillsborough County.

The Apollo Beach Nature Preserve reopens to the public Wednesday with a new observation tower. It's 37 feet tall, and gives a panoramic view of Tampa Bay. You can see the Skyway Bridge and St. Pete from there.

This tower is the only one made up of a ramp system in Tampa Bay.

Crews also rebuilt the aging seawall, among other upgrades.

The land forming the preserve was purchased in 1996. Prior to 1950, the area was covered by Tampa Bay. The artificial peninsula was created between the 1950s and 1960s before environmental laws regulated dredging projects.

There's a two-acre beach, but swimming is not allowed. The preserve also has a hiking trail.

If you plan to head out there though, you'll need to be aware of some new guidelines. There will be a parking-capacity restriction because of COVID-19.

Also, only 10 people will be allowed on the observation tower at one time.

The picnic pavilions are closed until further notice.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve's website.