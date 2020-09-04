Ahead of Labor Day weekend, law enforcement begin patrolling, warning drivers against drunk driving

Every 50 minutes, someone in the U.S. is killed by a drunk driver. It's an especially common occurrence over holiday weekends, which is why law enforcement in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning everyone to drive sober ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

This weekend, DUI wolfpacks will be on the lookout for drivers who are under the influence.

“I spent 25 years in law enforcement before coming on as the regional director of MADD. I can’t tell you how many times in my career I have seen people who say, 'Oh, I start drinking at midnight and it’s 3 a.m. now,' or 'I only had a couple because I was the designated driver.' It's absolutely ridiculous," said Larry Coggins, regional director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "The best way to get home when you’re partying or celebrating, whether it’s at a bar or a beach, a game, just make sure you have a designated driver and that person has not had anything to drink at all."

According to the Florida Impaired Driving Coalition, the most dangerous times to be out on the roads are between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. when the number of alcohol-related crashes causing serious injuries and fatalities hits its peak.

DUI task forces will mostly be out in the evenings, but as of Friday morning, Pinellas deputies began speed saturation patrols to put unsafe drivers on notice.

"We're looking for aggressive drivers because they make the roads more dangerous for everyone," said Pinellas County traffic deputy Howard Miller. "It's the Labor Day weekend so everyone wants to get in their last hurrah and have a good time. I just want to remind everyone: be safe on the roads, pay attention to what you're doing and don't get distracted by your phones. That's the number one cause of accidents."

