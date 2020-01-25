Ahoy Matey: Pirates invade Tampa during annual Gasparilla celebration

Cannons blared, revelers cheered and beads fled as hundreds of thousands celebrated the first Gasparilla pirate festival of the decade.

More than 100 floats participated in the 2020 parade of pirates.

Colorful krewes made up of pirates and maidens spent weeks getting their floats ready for the big day.

The four-mile parade kicked off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Bay to Bay and Bayshore Blvd. and ended at Ashley Drive and Cass Street in downtown Tampa.

While most partygoers enjoyed the parade under blue skies and sunshine, the parade of pirates wasn’t all fun and games.

According to the Tampa Police Department, 21 people were arrest during Saturday’s festival and a Hillsborough County mounted deputy shot and killed a dog that tried to attack a Tampa police horse near the parade route.

The parade is just the kick-off of the Gasparilla season, which includes a music festival, an art festival and the Gasparilla Distance Classic .