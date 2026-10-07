How AI is changing construction jobs in Hillsborough County

The Brief Construction site crews in Hillsborough County are using artificial intelligence tools to speed up building processes. While AI creates job uncertainty in many industries, construction workers face lower automation risks. Industry leaders expect more than 1 million construction jobs to open as labor shortages continue.



Artificial intelligence is changing how construction projects are built as workers balance new technology with skilled labor.

Hillsborough school construction site

What we know:

Project crews with JE Dunn Construction are building the $72 million Kenneth Otero Middle School in Wimauma. The crews in Hillsborough County use AI tools to photograph walls, manage building quality and track work schedules on site.

"So that helps our team members with the lower value decisions, so they can be more productive and focus on the higher-value decisions and really drive the project, focus on quality, focus on safety," Curtis DeLaquil, group manager and vice president at JE Dunn Construction, said. "We have a team member that travels the job site with a GoPro type of device, takes videos, we upload it, and it, through AI and the agents, it places itself in the floor plan of the project."

Faster layout building process

By the numbers:

AI technology allows crews to complete layout tasks in two to three days per building instead of two to three weeks.

A new McKinsey report showed more than 1 million jobs are expected to be added to the industry.

Skilled labor shortage impacts

What they're saying:

Project superintendent Ty Baker said available labor and manpower have declined steadily over the past decade.

"There is always a need for more and more manpower, whether it's mechanical, electrical, plumbing, doesn't matter," Baker said. "I would say anybody who wants to work with their hands or in a trade, I do not believe that AI is going to completely take over anytime soon as far as your day-to-day average Joe that's out here, grinding from six to five every single day."

Human craftsmanship in construction

Big picture view:

DeLaquil said physical tasks like placing tile, framing walls and carrying materials still require human artistry. He said young professionals and new hires bring fresh technology ideas to construction sites.

"I'm also involved with a nonprofit called Ace Mentor Program, and some of the work product that those students come up with and their idea is incredible," DeLaquil said. "Some things that I've never thought of, that my peers have never thought, and we challenge them to put together a project and do a presentation. They have a ton of great ideas."

Local trade training timelines

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how quickly local trade programs will train workers to fill open construction positions.