Air Force veteran in Sarasota wins $1 million prize from scratch-off prize

When a Sarasota veteran walked into a convenience store to purchase a scratch-off ticket, he ended up walking out a winner.

Ricky Lansford, a 68-year-old who once served with the U.S. Air Force, claimed the $1 million top prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

"We couldn’t believe it!" Lansford said in a statement. "My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, so we decided to try our luck! Now we’re celebrating our own big win!"

He purchased his ticket from the Shell gas station at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. Since he won, the retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

