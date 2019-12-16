All-clear given after Sarasota courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat
SARASOTA, Fla. - The all-clear has been given at Sarasota County Courthouse after it had been evacuated due to a bomb threat, authorities said.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said its Hazardous Devices Unit and K9 Unit conducted a sweep of the courthouse.
Deputies evacuated courthouse personnel, civilians and potential jurors from the building.
Once authorities confirmed all floors of the courthouse were clear, everyone was let back into the facility.