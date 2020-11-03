Amendment 2 passes, increasing Florida's minimum wage to $15

Florida voters on Tuesday narrowly approved a gradual increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Under Amendment 2, the hike in the minimum wage will be phased in through Sept. 30, 2026 and represents a significant move in a state heavily dependent on tourism and the service industry for jobs.

It was put on the ballot with the financial help of well-known Orlando trial attorney John Morgan.

Amendment 2 increases the minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and then increase it by $1 each year until Sept. 30, 2026, when it would be $15 per hour. Currently, the minimum wage is $8.56.

Florida would be the eighth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage.

Amendment 2 passed with 61% of the vote. A constitutional amendment needs 60% of the vote in Florida to pass.

It faced heavy opposition from business groups.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was quiet about where he stood on the proposed constitutional amendment until right before Election Day, when he issued a statement in which he said now is “not the time” to increase the minimum wage, warning that its passage would be bad for Florida businesses and the state.

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.