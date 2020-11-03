Expand / Collapse search

Amendment 2 passes, increasing Florida's minimum wage to $15

By FOX 13 News staff and News Service of Florida
Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 13 News

How raising minimum wage could impact Florida

Jennifer Holton reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida voters on Tuesday narrowly approved a gradual increase in the state’s minimum wage.

Under Amendment 2, the hike in the minimum wage will be phased in through Sept. 30, 2026 and represents a significant move in a state heavily dependent on tourism and the service industry for jobs.

ELECTION RESULTS: Florida constitutional amendments

It was put on the ballot with the financial help of well-known Orlando trial attorney John Morgan.

Amendment 2 increases the minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and then increase it by $1 each year until Sept. 30, 2026, when it would be $15 per hour. Currently, the minimum wage is $8.56.

Florida would be the eighth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage.

MORE: Florida constitutional amendments: What do they mean?

Amendment 2 passed with 61% of the vote. A constitutional amendment needs 60% of the vote in Florida to pass.

It faced heavy opposition from business groups.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was quiet about where he stood on the proposed constitutional amendment until right before Election Day, when he issued a statement in which he said now is “not the time” to increase the minimum wage,  warning that its passage would be bad for Florida businesses and the state.

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.

Amendment 1 approved by 80% of Florida voters
slideshow

Amendment 1 approved by 80% of Florida voters

Voters in Florida have overwhelmingly approved Amendment One, a change to the state’s constitution that would make a slight change to the wording in Florida’s election laws.

Amendment to overhaul Florida primaries narrowly rejected by voters
slideshow

Amendment to overhaul Florida primaries narrowly rejected by voters

Florida voters narrowly rejected a proposal that would have overhauled the state’s primary-election system.

Amendment 4 falls short, preserving Florida's amendment approval process
slideshow

Amendment 4 falls short, preserving Florida's amendment approval process

Voters in Florida have rejected Amendment Four, which would have made it harder to amend our state constitution in the future.  

Florida Amendment 5 passes with 74% of vote
slideshow

Florida Amendment 5 passes with 74% of vote

Voters in Florida have rejected/approved Amendment Five, which will give Florida homeowners more leeway in maintaining tax property tax benefits.

Florida Amendment 6 passes with 90% of vote
slideshow

Florida Amendment 6 passes with 90% of vote

Voters in Florida have approved Amendment Six, which deals with other special tax breaks our state gives to disabled veterans.

FLORIDA AMENDMENTS EXPLAINED:

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.