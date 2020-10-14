Expand / Collapse search

Florida constitutional amendments: What do they mean?

By FOX 13 News Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - This November, there are six proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot in Florida, covering topics from the state’s minimum wage to the amendment process itself.

Remember that amendments in Florida require 60 percent approval or higher to pass, so it’s not just a simple majority.

