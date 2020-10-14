Florida Amendment 6 explained: Transferring veterans’ tax breaks

Florida’s Amendment Six deals with other special tax breaks our state gives to disabled veterans.

Veterans who are over 65, honorably discharged and disabled in combat currently receive a property tax discount. The discounts are in line with the extent of their disabilities, as determined by the government.

That discount ends when recipients die. Under Amendment Six, the discount would transfer to a disabled veteran’s spouse.

It’s intended to recognizes the sacrifices of disabled vets’ spouses, and give them help in paying the tax bills when their loved ones die.

FLORIDA AMENDMENTS EXPLAINED: