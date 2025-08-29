America after Katrina: 20 years later, lessons that changed disaster response

The Brief Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and coastal Mississippi 20 years ago, exposing major failures in planning, engineering and disaster response. The storm reshaped FEMA, sparked new laws protecting pets and strengthened support for people with special needs. Military recovery efforts and policy reforms after Katrina continue to shape how the U.S. prepares for and responds to disasters today.



On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Louisiana/Mississippi Gulf Coast, leaving more than 1,800 people dead and entire communities destroyed. The storm not only exposed vulnerabilities in levees and infrastructure but also highlighted gaps in emergency planning and federal response.

First responders spent weeks searching for survivors, rescuing families and even pets — many of which were left behind. At the time, pets were barred from public transportation during evacuations, which led some families to stay behind.

That changed in the years that followed, with states like Florida now requiring pet-friendly shelters and mandating that people be allowed to evacuate with their pets.

The backstory:

Hurricane Katrina revealed serious flaws within FEMA, which had recently been folded into the Department of Homeland Security. Craig Fugate — then Florida’s Emergency Management Director — said bureaucracy and staff losses slowed the response.

Congress later gave FEMA more authority, required experienced leaders at the top, and streamlined processes to ensure faster decisions in future disasters.

What they're saying:

"It’s mandated, and Florida has a very strong law now that you must take your pet with you," USF Distinguished Professor Emerita Dr. Susan MacManus said on pets and shelters.

"It taught me the value of resilience and preparedness," Captain Blake Burkett, U.S. Navy, said.

The Seabees' Role

Local perspective:

In Gulfport, Mississippi, Navy Seabees, including a team led by Lt. (now Capt.) Blake Burket, helped lead recovery efforts. His teams set up large tents block by block, cleared debris, and restored traffic routes.

"No plan is perfect, and you will always deviate from it, but having a plan to deviate from enables so much quicker response," Capt. Burket said.

Their model of rapid, flexible, effective disaster response serves as a gold standard today.

What's next:

The legacy of Katrina reshaped emergency management across the U.S. Today, state, local and federal responders train together, pre-stage supplies, and pre-approve deployments before storms hit. Engineering projects to protect coastlines and reduce flood risk remain ongoing.

