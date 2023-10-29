Americans on track to spend $12.2 billion on Halloween, according to survey

Between Halloween decorations, costumes and candy, Americans are on track to spend $12.2 billion this year.

That's about $108 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.

Spending is up by about $2 billion compared to Halloween last year.

Some shoppers say they’re trying to be creative with their costumes to reduce spending, like DIY, using fewer accessories, or just rummaging through their closets until they find something to wear.

"Last year I spent a lot of money on a costume that I wore once then threw away, so I feel like trying to make sure that I get as much bang for my buck, so going in there and making sure I could wear it again because Halloween is on Tuesday, just making sure it’s something I could wear again," said Sean Hunt, who bought his costume over the weekend.

Consumer reports say nearly one-in-four Americans plan to re-use costumes they’ve worn in previous years, and 34% of people will buy cheaper Halloween candy.