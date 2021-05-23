Ana strengthens into tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda

Tropical Storm Ana was moving away from Bermuda early Sunday after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Ana was located about 340 miles (545 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 a.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 12 mph (19 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday, forecasters said. The hurricane center said it would weaken over the next 24 hours before dissipating on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

NOAA recently issued its annual hurricane season outlook, calling for an above-average number of storms in 2021, but not as many as last year’s record-breaking season.

The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but this is the seventh year in a row that a tropical or subtropical system formed before that date.