Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County

With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike.

The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March.

"We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said Ashley Martin with Hillsborough County conservation/environmental lands management. "We also partner with a couple of state parks every year. That way everyone gets a wide variety of trails to choose from for their hiking spree."

READ: At age 63, avid hiker takes on 1,300-mile Florida Trail for fourth time

The hiking spree is a collaboration between the county’s conservation department and its parks and rec department and has 25 trails to walk.

The hiking spree is a collaboration between the county’s conservation department and its parks and rec department and has 25 trails to walk. Expand

"We have so many parks and preserves and really great trails and one of the best ways to get people out there is to say, ‘Hey, if you hike this trail, you’re going to get a patch.’ It gets them to go explore more and get out," Martin stated.

READ: Hike, camp, learn: Bay Area company gets back to nature with guided tours of Florida’s great outdoors

Anyone who hikes eight of the trails can receive a patch a medallion and a dog bandana if your four-legged friend joined you on the adventure. Hikers report their walks using the honor system.

Hikers who complete eight trails will receive a special badge.

"I think it’s just something we can do and just get away from everyday life and just see the beauty of life," said Daniel Norris, who has been on the hiking spree for the past eight years.

He even met his wife at the Westchase recreation center and she began hiking with him.

READ: Explore Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park by foot or water

"We just enjoy going out hiking and seeing the different nature," he stated.

Daniel Norris enjoys hiking with his wife and dog.

The hiking spree offers and A,B, and C trails, allowing for hikers of different abilities to enjoy the trails.

The hiking spree has been taking place since 2016 and for the first time, the lineup includes Egmont key state park, which is only accessible by water and Ybor City Museum State Park which links to the Ybor City historic trail.

