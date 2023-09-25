Annual Hootenanny offers family friendly fun to celebrate and preserve 109-year-old Schoolhouse in Miakka

A small community in Sarasota is working to preserve a piece of history that's stood for 109 years.

The Old Miakka Schoolhouse was a learning destination for local kids when it opened in 1914 and was built for $1,390.

The one-room schoolhouse would shut down 30 years later as the area grew and there were more modern options.

In 1948, the Miakka Community Club acquired the property for one dollar and has been committed to preserving the building ever since.

Their annual Hootenanny is the primary fundraiser for the upkeep and preservation efforts of the building.

This year’s celebration will take place on Sunday, October 1st, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is expected to be a toe-tapping, knee-slapping, good time for the whole family with food, music and games.

Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the history of the old school.

While the event is free to attend and parking is free, donations are welcome.

The Old Miakka Schoolhouse is located at 15800 Wilson Road in Sarasota.