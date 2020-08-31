Apparent domestic dispute leaves one dead in Tampa: deputies

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a person was shot to death in the 9300 block of Eden Drive Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and found a man's body lying on the front yard.

Detectives said it appears a confrontation happened outside the residence before one person pulled out a handgun and shot the male victim.

HCSO said there is no current threat to the public. Investigators think the incident was a domestic dispute.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.