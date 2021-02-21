Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen accused in Tampa murder

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kanye Mordica, 16, who they say is suspected of shooting and killing a juvenile in Tampa.

Deputies say they found the victim dead outside of a duplex at the intersection of E 124th Avenue and 9th Street in Tampa on February 17 around 8:30 p.m.

Mordica is wanted to second-degree murder with a firearm and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Deputies say he is known to frequent the University area and Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.

"While this suspect is only a juvenile, we believe he is armed, dangerous, and on the run, and would advise anyone who comes in contact with him to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately," said Sheriff Chad Chronister

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact detectives by calling 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

