CCSO: Armed serial bank robber headed toward playground in custody after being shot by trooper

An accused serial bank robber has been taken into custody after being shot by a state trooper as he headed toward a playground armed with a rifle following a chase.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Jeromee Wade Greenough, 44, entered the TD Bank in Crystal River shortly before noon on Thursday brandishing a firearm. Deputies say he approached tellers and demanded money before fleeing in a white vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

CCSO deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol located Greenough as he traveled down the Fort Island Trail. When law enforcement officers tried to make contact with Greenough, deputies say he sped off and tried to strike them with his vehicle as he tried to avoid being captured.

Spike strips that were subsequently deployed deflated Greenough’s tires. As he continued driving on the deflated tires, troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop his car.

According to CCSO, Greenough got out of his car armed with a rifle and took off running toward a playground. That’s when deputies say a state trooper shot Greenough.

After providing immediate first-aid on scene, Greenough, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greenough will be charged with robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

No law enforcement officers were harmed during the incident. The trooper who shot Greenough has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave, per the agency's policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

