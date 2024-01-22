As ‘America’s Most Wanted’ returns to FOX, local law enforcement follow model to catch criminals

If the music didn’t draw you in, the stories would.

‘America’s Most Wanted’ aired with the hope of finding some of the toughest criminals in America.

The show returned to FOX 13 Monday night with original host John Walsh.

"The younger generation probably has no clue how beneficial that show was to law enforcement back in the 80s, and if you think about the lack of social media back in the 80s, this was the only way to really get national exposure from a suspect that you were looking for," said Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.

Months after America’s Most Wanted with John Walsh debuted in 1988, PULSE 13 (now FOX 13) caught up with crews as they highlighted the case of James Burnside, a Manatee County man who stabbed his wife to death.

At the time, Wells was a trooper in his second year on the road.

"There are going to be times an investigation that we know we are going to hit a brick wall and we have done all we can to locate this person. Having those eyes out there on a national level, because we don’t know where they led too. It could be thousands of miles away but America’s Most Wanted will touch that area. We are going to find out there were people that saw that person now knowing he was wanted. It’s going to be a huge tool for us. It always has been and always will be," said Wells.

Tips did come through.

Eventually, the FBI located and arrested Burnside in Alabama thanks to national coverage.

Nearly 1,200 criminals were put behind bars thanks to the show.

Including 17 of the FBI’s 10 most wanted list.

"The point is to get the suspect's face out there as much as we can," said Wells.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has followed that model.

On social media, Warrant Wednesdays highlight criminals on the run.

Their most recent is Alex Martinez. He is wanted for a 2002 murder.

He is believed to be in Hillsborough County and hiding in Plant City.

"Right now our guy is lying low. We know that there is someone out there who may know where he is at. Same with America’s Most Wanted. There will be people that have seen the suspect. It may be in a state that is far away, but once again, that national audience of just having more eyes on the street to help law enforcement is crucial," said Sheriff Wells.

With ‘America’s Most Wanted’ returning to national TV on FOX 13, law enforcement agencies like the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it’s a welcome tool, to help in their fight against crime.

"America’s Most wanted will pick up right where it left off. Even though we have social media available to us and we are able to get that information out, we still don’t reach that national audience like we will with America’s Most Wanted," said Sheriff Wells.