As Fall returns, so does National Fall Prevention Week

The first week of fall is also dedicated to preventing falls. It’s National Fall Prevention Week and the National Council on Aging is urging seniors to try to make their homes as safe as possible.

According to the CDC, one out of five falls causes a serious problem like broken bones or a head injury. Doctors at WellMed, a medical group in Tampa Bay, say that seniors should consider removing any throw rugs, install grab bars in the shower and in hallways, and avoid medications that cause dizziness.

"You’re not only at risk of fracturing bones, but you’re at risk for head trauma," said Dr. Audrey Baria, a WellMed Family Practice physician. "And if you’ve got head trauma, and depending on the type of head trauma… you could end up with an intracranial brain bleed from a fall. Then that could be your death sentence."

Nationally, the numbers of deaths connected to a fall rose 30% between 2007 and 2016. If that statistic keeps rising at that rate, experts say we could be looking at seven deaths from falls every hour by 2030.

Doctors also say loss of muscle mass and weight can lead to a dangerous fall, too. Daily movement like walking, swimming, and balance exercises can help keep seniors on their feet.

