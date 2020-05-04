As they reopen, restaurants insist diners' safety is top priority

The dining area is open and ready to take your order at Keke’s Breakfast Cafe in Tampa. And customers like James Ruefer are already showing up.

“I’m actually happy to get out of the house and be able to explore and feel the fresh air again,” he said.

The first phase of the governor’s plan to reopen Florida started Monday, allowing sores and restaurants to open with 25-percent capacity.

All the restaurants we talked to say their top priority is to keep everything clean and sanitary.

Ruefer says he feels safe going out to eat. “It feels good. Feels good to be back out. I think the energy is very positive,“ he explained.

RELATED: Citing financial and practical concerns, some restaurants opt keep dining rooms closed

Advertisement

Restaurant manager Jenny Rievera has had 30 customers dine-in for breakfast and lunch already. She says they are following all of the state guidelines to re-open, including limiting their seating capacity to 25 percent.

“My staff and everybody is really, really happy to get out of their homes right now,“ Rievera offered.

The staff are wearing face masks to protect themselves and customers.

“We are prepared for you guys, but every single store, we make sure we follow the guidelines,” explained Rievera.

RELATED: Florida official explains restaurant reopening rules

At Outback Steakhouse, their dining area is opening for the first time in weeks. The management says seating plans have been tweaked a bit. They plan to close a certain number of tables at each restaurant to achieve social distancing rules.

They will have one-time-use paper menus and disposable condiments.

And Jackson’s Bistro on Harbour island is open for business too. General manager Miles McConnell says their outdoor patio area will be ready to serve up some customer favorites

“Restaurants have limited space, given the 25-percent rule. Again, we’re fortunate that we have a large patio,” McConnell said.