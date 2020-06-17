Asymptomatic cases reported at St. Pete long-term care facility

article

A Pinellas County long-term care facility is dealing with a flare-up of COVID-19 cases with more than a dozen residents testing positive for the virus -- but were asymptomatic.

The cases were reported late last week at Grand Villa of St. Pete. A spokesperson told FOX 13 a memory care resident tested positive for the coronavirus while at a hospital for an unrelated matter.

Then, management tested every worker and patient in the facility and found 13 residents also had the virus, but were asymptomatic. They have been transferred to other facilities.

Six staff members also tested positive, but half of them weren't showing symptoms.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map