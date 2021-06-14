At least one seriously injured in Clearwater crash

Clearwater police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Landmark Drive. The roadway is closed between Meadow Hills Drive and Eagles Landing.

Police reported there are serious injuries. The driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

