Atlantic tropical wave watched as hurricane season reaches final stretch

The Brief A new disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands shows a 20% chance of developing as 27% of the Atlantic hurricane season remains. Strong upper-level winds are forecast to hit the Atlantic system after brief favorable conditions. Category 3 Hurricane Simon moves closer to Mexico, triggering warnings from Punta San Telmo to El Roblito and Las Islas Marias.



Meteorologists are monitoring a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands as the Atlantic hurricane season enters its final stretch, while Category 3 Hurricane Simon inches closer to western Mexico.

Atlantic Tropical Development

What we know:

Forecasters are tracking a new area of concern in the Atlantic Ocean near the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions will remain somewhat supportive for tropical development over the next day or two.

However, the system is expected to run into strong upper-level winds shortly after. Meteorologists estimate a 20% chance that this wave forms into a tropical cyclone within the next two days.

By the numbers:

Roughly 27% of the Atlantic hurricane season is left.

Pacific Hurricane Warning

What we know:

In the Pacific, Category 3 Hurricane Simon is creeping closer to the coast of Mexico. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for coastal regions spanning from Punta San Telmo to El Roblito, as well as Las Islas Marias.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific timeline or exact landfall locations for Hurricane Simon, nor have they detailed potential property damage along the affected Mexican coastline.