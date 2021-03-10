Attempted burglar tried to enter Brandon Best Buy through roof, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County fire crews helped deputies make an arrest on the roof of a store, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was arrested Wednesday morning as he was trying to enter a Best Buy, located at 116 Grand Regency Boulevard in Brandon. Deputies said they responded to the store around 2:15 a.m.

It’s still unclear how the suspect was trying to enter the store from the roof.

Deputies did not identify him.

