Attempted burglar tried to enter Brandon Best Buy through roof, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Hillsborough County
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County fire crews helped deputies make an arrest on the roof of a store, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was arrested Wednesday morning as he was trying to enter a Best Buy, located at 116 Grand Regency Boulevard in Brandon. Deputies said they responded to the store around 2:15 a.m.

It’s still unclear how the suspect was trying to enter the store from the roof. 

Deputies did not identify him. 
 