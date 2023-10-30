Auburndale man arrested after pointing gun at off-duty trooper: FHP

article

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested an Auburndale man after they say he pointed a firearm at an off-duty trooper on the Polk Parkway Sunday afternoon.

According to FHP, an off-duty trooper who was with family in their personal vehicle was caught in slow-moving traffic along the Polk Parkway when a driver in a red Chevy pickup truck, later identified as Matthew Timothy Reiter, 32, became agitated.

As traffic cleared, the trooper says Reiter drove alongside their car, speeding up and slowing down, yelling and using hand gestures.

The trooper says they ignored Reiter, who slowed down again and pointed a compact-style gun at their vehicle.

At that point, FHP says the trooper reported the incident and while several troopers responded, they could not locate Reiter.

The troopers went to Retier’s home and arrested him when he returned to the residence. According to FHP, the troopers also found five different firearms.

Reiter was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful display of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.

