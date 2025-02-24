Avon Park student with disassembled gun, marijuana in backpack tased during scuffle with school staff: HCSO

The Brief An Avon Park student was arrested on Monday after authorities found a disassembled gun, a loaded magazine (separated from the firearm components, and a baggie of marijuana in his backpack. The student was also tased during a scuffle with staff, according to authorities. The student is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of a handgun by a person under 21, disruption of a school function, and resisting arrest with violence.



A student at Avon Park High School who was tased while fighting with staff was arrested after deputies said they found a disassembled gun and a baggie of marijuana in his backpack on Monday.

What we know:

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that a student was acting suspiciously off campus and was last seen headed toward the school.

Deputies say the student, who has only been identified as a 16-year-old boy, entered the campus and checked in at the school.

He was then taken out of a classroom for questioning.

As the student was being escorted to the office, he began to fight with school staff, and a school resource deputy intervened, according to HCSO.

Authorities say a taser was used to subdue the student, and one of the school resource deputies suffered a slight cut on his arm.

Officials said they found a dissembled handgun, a loaded magazine (separated from the firearm components) and a small baggie of what appeared to be marijuana inside the student’s backpack.

The student is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of a handgun by a person under 21, disruption of a school function, and resisting arrest with violence.

What they're saying:

"This is why we preach 'see something, say something' every day," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "The system worked the way it is supposed to, which is why school staff and deputies were able to quickly identify this student and safely resolve the situation."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the student was doing before entering the campus, which officials said was suspicious. It is also unclear where the student got the gun.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and the School Board of Highlands County.

