Baby Buccaneers: Bay Area newborns root for the home team

Babies born at AdventHealth Tampa can say they’ve been Buccaneers fans since birth. Newborns at the hospital were decked out in their Bucs gear ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

On Friday, the hospital posted pictures of the baby Buccaneers on its Facebook page.

The post read, "Even the tiniest hearts beat for the Bucs. They are our good luck charms and have arrived just in time for the big game! Check out our newest draftees on our team of Bucs Babies! They're ready to #FireTheCannons on Sunday!"

Courtesy: AdventHealth Tampa

Across the Bay in St. Petersburg, children at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital were ready for Super Bowl Sunday with signs rooting for the home team.

Courtesy: Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

The hospital tweeted out photos and well wishes for the Buccaneers as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

