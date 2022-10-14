Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants.

Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900 families before the storm. That number has tripled in the last three weeks as stores are too damaged to reopen and the ones that are open have minimal baby supplies or people don't have a way to get to one.

"We've had people calling and saying, ‘we have nothing,’" Beauvois stressed. "We're in crisis mode, so we get it in, and we get it out the door."

To help meet that need, Healthy Start Coalitions across the state, such as Hillsborough County, are working to get baby items down as quickly and efficiently as possible. Donations can be made online or at your local Healthy Start location.

"We started an Amazon wishlist for those areas that are hardest hit," said Marisa Mowat, executive director of Healthy Start Hillsborough County. "So we're spreading the word that people can go out and donate through those links, but we're also collecting any items."

Requested items include:

Pre-mixed baby formula

Baby food

Baby bottles with disposable liners

Diapers

Pack & play cribs

Beauvois said Southwest Florida stores were still grappling with the impacts of a nationwide baby formula shortage prior to Ian, limiting purchases to two containers per person. Now, with several hard-hit areas still under a boil water advisory, pre-mixed formula donations are encouraged over powdered formula.

"We don't want to take the chance that someone will mix it with unclean water," Beauvois added.

The donations are being distributed to shelters or even hand-delivered by request. If you are in need of supplies for a baby or toddler in Southwest Florida, you can call (239) 425-6920 or submit an application at healthystartbaby.org. For diapers you can email diapers@healthystartswfl.com

You can click these links to purchase from wish lists on Amazon:

Southwest Florida (Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades). Click here to purchase needed items. Charlotte: Click here to purchase needed items. Sarasota: Click here to purchase needed items. Manatee: Click here to purchase needed items. Hardee, Highlands, & Polk: Click here to purchase needed items. Flagler & Volusia: Click here to purchase needed items. DeSoto: Click here to purchase needed items.

To make a cash donation, visit the Healthy Start Coalitions' websites listed below: