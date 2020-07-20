Bahamas closing its borders to US travelers

article

The Bahamas is closing its borders to travelers from the United States, beginning this Wednesday.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made the announcement Sunday, citing the spike in coronavirus cases in the US.

“Regrettably, the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we began the reopening of our domestic economy,” Minnis said. “It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders.”

The announcement comes just three weeks after the Bahamas mostly reopened for tourism, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Exceptions will be made for emergency or essential travel. Meanwhile, visitors from Canada, the UK and the European Union will still be allowed to visit the islands.

Those traveling to the Bahamas will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from an accredited lab, taken 10 days or less before their travel date. Those who do not provide test results must quarantine for 14 days.

Bahamasair ceased outgoing flights to the US on Sunday following the prime minister's announcement, though they said they will accommodate visitors already on the islands who are scheduled to leave.

Commercial sea vessels will also not be permitted beginning Wednesday, though private and charter flights and boats will still be allowed to enter.

Airlines and sea vessels that allow passengers to board without a mask or an approved travel health card will face a fine of $500 for each passenger in violation.