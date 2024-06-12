Bald eagle rescued after being found at Polk County intersection

article

An American bald eagle is being cared for after it was found at a Polk County intersection.

In a Facebook post, Polk County Animal Control said the eagle was spotted Tuesday at County Road 540 and De Castro Road near Auburndale.

The eagle has been taken to the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, according to officials. No word on the condition it was in when it was found.

