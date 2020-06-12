Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones

In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”

“We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community," wrote the Johnson & Johnson owned bandage company which announced the decision on Instagram.

RELATED: PayPal pledges $530M to support minority-owned businesses in US, YouTube launches $100M creator fund

RELATED: NFL will observe Juneteenth as league holiday, closing all offices

The brand has previously received criticism over its lack of representation for people of color since the product was first created in 1921, and has sold a pink “flesh” color for nearly a century, according to the company’s website.

Petitions have previously been made to get the brand to produce Band-Aids that represent a broader range of skin tones.

Advertisement

“We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community," The Instagram post read.

Many people praised the company’s announcement on social media, and some expressed disappointment in regard to how long it took the company to offer the product for other skin tones.

"This should’ve been done decades ago. This is a performative act," one user commented on the post.

"Haven’t you been around for like 100 years!!! Why now!!" a second person asked, while another added, "A few lifetimes late. As if white was the only skin tone in existence until now."

In addition to the additions to their product line, Band-Aid said it will donate $100,000 to Black Lives Matter in an attempt to help fight racial inequality in the U.S.

A representative for Johnson & Johnson said the company is commiting $10 million over the next three years to fighting systemic racism in America.

