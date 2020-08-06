Bank robber accused of shooting at St. Petersburg police officer identified, arrested

article

St. Petersburg police officers arrested Charles Combs, 51, after he allegedly robbed the Mid Florida Credit Union, located at 2646 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg and fired shots at an officer on Thursday.

According to police, an officer spotted Combs’ car shortly after the robbery and tried to stop him. Police say Combs pointed a gun at the officer but did not stop. The officer followed and said the suspect fired at least once at the officer. The bullet missed the officer and hit a work van that was passing in the area, according to police. No one was injured.

Police arrested Combs after his car crashed at 22nd Avenue North near the I-275 ramp.

In addition to allegedly robbing the Mid Florida Credit Union on August 6, Combs is accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank located at 13700 Park Boulevard North, in unincorporated Seminole on August 3, the Mid-Florida Credit Union located at 2646 4 St. N. in St. Petersburg on July 7 and the American Momentum Bank located at 5858 Central Ave., St. Petersburg on June 23.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County robbery/homicide detectives interviewed Combs at the St. Petersburg Police Department and he admitted to the robbery on August 3.

In addition to an armed robbery charge from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Combs faces two charges of attempted third-degree murder, three charges of armed robbery with a weapon, one charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving with property damage, felon in possession of a firearm from the St. Petersburg Police Department.