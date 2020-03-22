Barricades, city order didn't stop dozens from soaking up sun at closed Gandy Beach

Dozens of beachgoers flocked to Gandy Beach in Tampa despite it being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People were seen lying on the sand, swimming in the water and fishing Sunday afternoon.

Barricades set up to keep people from parking their cars along the water, but they didn’t stop those who were determined to soak up the sun.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called for the city’s beaches to close at sunset March 18 to stop the spread of COVID-19.



If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

