Bartow police officer injured after being struck by vehicle: PCSO

A Bartow police officer is recovering after investigators say they were struck by a minivan on Sunday evening.

Few details have been released, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. in front of the Walmart on Van Fleet Drive East in Bartow.

According to PCSO, the officer was on their way to a hit-and-run crash involving several vehicles.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to PCSO.

PCSO is now investigating both crashes.