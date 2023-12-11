Bartow police officer injured after being struck by vehicle: PCSO

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 13 News Staff
Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. - A Bartow police officer is recovering after investigators say they were struck by a minivan on Sunday evening. 

Few details have been released, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. in front of the Walmart on Van Fleet Drive East in Bartow. 

According to PCSO, the officer was on their way to a hit-and-run crash involving several vehicles.  

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to PCSO. 

PCSO is now investigating both crashes. 