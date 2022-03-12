Bay Area counties open cold weather shelters

As temperatures plummet to the lowest the Bay Area has seen in a month, several counties are opening cold weather shelters Saturday night for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.

The low temperatures and wind chills expected Saturday night into Sunday morning could be dangerous to anyone who will be outside for long periods of time. Emergency Management officials want to remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. They also advise anyone who needs to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is partnering with The Portico, Homeless Helping Homeless and Amazing Love Ministries to provide limited-capacity cold weather shelters for adults.

Shelters will be at limited capacity and will comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anyone seeking shelter will be screened upon entry. Residents and volunteers will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the shelter, and one will be provided if they do not have one. Meals will be served in single-serve containers.

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. St. Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Metropolitan Ministries is giving away a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Those seeking shelter must pre-register by calling 813-209-1176 by 5 p.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners and the Salvation Army for cold weather shelters on Saturday night.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

1400 10th St., Sarasota

Opens at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Opens at 5 p.m. Saturday and will close at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Pasco County

Advertisement

Pasco County is coordinating with the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County to open a shelter on the east side of the county. Anyone in need of shelter Saturday night is asked to call 727-842-8605, ext. 6 by 8 p.m. to make arrangements.