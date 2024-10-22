Bay Area couple’s love grows stronger after kidney donation: ‘He shares a part of me’

David and Kathleen Caldas have been married for more than two years, but their love and bond grew even stronger after Kathleen made a life-saving decision that gave him a second chance at life.

"I was very sick, and I was having a really hard time towards the end, even right before I went on dialysis," David said.

David needed a kidney, and Kathleen was a perfect match.

"I wanted to give him another chance at life," said Kathleen. "And being a match was the perfect way to do that for him."

"It's something you can't even fathom or I can't even think," said David. "And that's one thing I told her. I was like, 'I don't know how to thank you for this.'"

Doctors performed the transplant early this year, and the surgery was a success.

"The only thing I can do is promise to live the best, healthiest life and make this kidney last as long as possible and live my best life," David added.

Both David and Kathleen have recovered and said the experience has only brought them closer.

"He shares a part of me," said Kathleen. "So, we were brought closer in marriage, and now we're brought closer in donation."

The Caldas' are using their story to raise awareness about organ donations and how others can make a difference in the lives of loved ones or even strangers.

"It's a scary thought, but I would strongly encourage anyone out there to consider organ donation," Kathleen said. "It's just a beautiful gift that you can give to someone else, and you can obviously lead a healthy lifestyle with just one remaining kidney."

For David, there's only one problem.

"I'll never be able to win another argument, because then she's going to come back, ‘Well, I did give you a kidney,’ so I'm probably just never going to win again. And that's okay," David said.

This Saturday, David will be walking in a Zombie 5K. He's raising money for Hope Services, which provides services for seniors. For more information, click here.