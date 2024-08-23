Bay Area designer makes waves in fashion industry while overcoming autism challenges

A designer from the Tampa Bay area is making waves in the fashion industry, receiving national accolades while overcoming the challenges of autism.

An outfit designed by Aarushi Pratap, 23, is being worn this week by Allison Redman, who holds the title of Miss Florida for America and is competing in a national pageant in Las Vegas.

"I created this corset top and pants, and I gave it to her, and she wore it, and she looks stunning and perfectly so well, and I always so proud of myself," Pratap said Friday.

Pride hasn't always been easy for Pratap, who was diagnosed with autism when she was two years old and struggled with speech for years. When she turned 14, following her family's move from India to the U.S., her parents, who knew she was always interested in art, gave Pratap a life-changing gift.

"My husband bought her a sewing machine, and she just ran with it," said Lakshmi Singh, Pratap's mother.

Pratap began pouring her soul into her designs.

"My fashion, it was my dream," she said. "I decided to make clothes and doing art gives me a voice to help me to communicate and to help me to understand."

"Life was challenging for her," added her mother. "I think that really then opened up her life, her ability to communicate. Also the sense of self really grew from there."

Pratap, who's also an accomplished athlete with Special Olympics, is now preparing to show her collection during Tampa Bay Fashion Week next month. In February 2025, some of her items will be featured during New York Fashion Week.

Those are all reasons she views her disability, not as an obstacle, but as one of her strengths.

"I think differently and autism, it's my superpower and fashion was my happy place," Pratap said.

"She continues to be that kind of an inspiration to people," Singh said. "There is immense confidence in her own ability and her own journey, you know, so she sees that story, and she doesn't want to stop."

Pratap told FOX 13 a few of her pieces will soon be available at the Tampa Store inside Tampa International Mall.

