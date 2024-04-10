Bay Area family credits faith and March of Dimes' research for saving their daughter's life

The March of Dimes is giving every premature baby a fighting chance with research and discoveries.

They strive to help families like the Harshs', who have been experiencing a whirlwind of emotions ever since their daughter Amaya entered the world.

Amaya's fighting spirit and will to live is on full display. Jerry Harsh and his wife Misty are thankful to be able to give their daughter Amaya a loving touch.

"We were so worried for her because we knew she wasn't growing and she was too early to be delivered," Misty said.

Amaya has had a challenging journey into this world.

"We've been through a collapsed lung, meningitis, eyes. She has a little hole in her heart," said Misty. "I mean, she's really been through the wringer, but she's such a fighter. She comes out every time swinging."

READ: Parents of ‘miracle baby’ give back to the March of Dimes

The rollercoaster ride has been filled with a lot of emotions for them.

"One day she'll be, her stats will be perfect, everything will be great," said Jerry. "And then the next day they drop, and then your heart sinks, and you're like, what's going on? But then bam! Next day she's right back to normal. So that's that roller coaster, those highs and those lows."

Amaya was born one pound two ounces,

"This is Amaya's diaper, and as you can see it's about as long as my fingers," Jerry said. "She was so tiny, I couldn't comprehend how little she was going to be," said Misty. "They tried to prepare us for it."

Amaya was born March 6 at Tampa General Hospital. She may have to stay there for a year.

READ: March of Dimes: 'Karter Cause' collects hand-kitted Octopi to handout to NICU families

"We just want her to be a happy, healthy, strong little girl," Misty explained.

The Harsh's believe their faith and the March of Dimes' research on preemie baby lungs with a substance called surfactant saved Amaya's life.

"They gave it to her the first day, I think the third day, and to help, and it helped her lungs tremendously," said Jerry. "So, the work they do is amazing."

"We just want to say thank you to the March of Dimes and to Tampa General," said Misty. "And we can't thank them enough for what they've done for our daughter and for us."

READ: Join FOX 13 for the March of Dimes March for Babies

They are incredibly grateful for every minute that they have with Amaya.

"We had a big party on her one week. We brought cupcakes and decorations, and we're planning one for one, month, two, so we're celebrating every minute we have with her," Misty said.

The family created a Facebook page called Amaya's journey.

For information about registration for the March for Babies walk happening this weekend, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter