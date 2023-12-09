Bay Area first responders ‘bridge the gap’ with the community through sports competitions

article

More than 250 local firefighters, police officers, deputies, and members of the community came out to Springhill Park in Tampa Saturday for the Annual Earl Silas Bridging The Gap Event.

The event, hosted by Derrick Brooks Charities Youth Programs, invited first responders from the Tampa Fire Department, Tampa Police Department, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to participate in friendly competitions with members of the community.

Executive Director Darrell Daniels said, "Bridging The Gap, the concept is helping the community, first responders, law enforcement, and others work together."

The event kicked off with a scavenger hunt.

READ: Florida woman accused of stealing Christmas busted by deputies after Grinch-like plot fails

"It's hard to put into words. The day starts out and everyone is very comfortable in their own little groups," said HCSO Colonel Anthony Collins. "The reality is this event and events like this force us to be comfortable with each other."

Next, agencies and community members battled it out in basketball and kickball tournaments. Daniels said since its inception, the event has boomed in popularity.

He said, "When you look at the most challenged neighborhood 15 years ago, it was this neighborhood, Sulphur Springs. We wanted to love on them and make sure that people in this community knew that law enforcement could be there."

READ: Rare eclipse will be visible to some Florida residents when bright star Betelgeuse momentarily vanishes

Daniels said its impact on the community over the years is noticeable.

"We have young people now in this community who have applied for law enforcement," Daniels explained. "We have law enforcement officers who are now partnering with and mentoring kids in this community."

Click here for more information about the Derrick Brooks Charities Youth Programs.