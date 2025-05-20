Bradenton man who suffered cardiac arrest raising money for life-saving tools

The Brief A Bradenton man who suffered cardiac arrest in 2023 is now raising money to donate AEDs to nonprofit organizations. Ernie Withers was at the Pittsburgh Pirates' Spring Training Facility when he needed CPR and an AED to revive him. He has since started the Defibrillate Manatee Foundation.



When Ernie Withers walked into the Pittsburgh Pirates' Spring Training Facility in Bradenton in 2023, it was just another sunny Florida day, until it wasn't.

What happened next would not only change his life but also spark a mission to save others.

Ernie Withers was helping flag fly balls in the outfield when he collapsed.

"While out on the field flagging fly balls, I suffered a sudden cardiac arrest," Withers said.

Team doctors sprang into action, administering CPR and using an AED to revive him.

"While in the ambulance going to the hospital, I suffered another sudden cardiac arrest, and they brought me back a second time," Withers said.

A Bradenton man who suffered cardiac arrest in 2023 is now raising money to donate AEDs to nonprofit organizations.

Doctors discovered Ernie had around 80 percent blockage. He needed four stents and a pacemaker defibrillator.

"The next week, I was back at Pirates' Lecom Field throwing out the first pitch," Withers explained.

Grateful for a second chance, Ernie decided to give back, starting the Defibrillate Manatee Foundation.

What they're saying:

"I've got to do something," said Withers. "I think I'm going to raise some money to donate AEDs to nonprofit organizations."

READ: Students play unusual instruments at Tampa Music School

He does it all himself ordering AEDs, teaching CPR, and donating every dollar directly to the cause.

"I raise the funds, I disperse the AEDs, I teach CPR classes, every dollar goes to saving lives," Withers added.

His first goal? Raise 20 AEDs for the Bradenton Police Department.

"It's very rewarding to know that maybe one of my AEDs might save somebody else's life," Withers said.

Big picture view:

Now, Ernie travels across the region, empowering non-profits and communities with life-saving tools.

A Bradenton man who suffered cardiac arrest in 2023 is now raising money to donate AEDs to nonprofit organizations.

"I think when something like this happens to you, you get a mission, something you just have to do," Withers said.

From cardiac arrest to community hero, Ernie Withers is proof that one man’s second chance can become a lifeline for many.

What a great way to give back for a second chance at life.

If you would like more information about Ernie's mission, you can visit the Defibrillate Manatee Foundation's website.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: