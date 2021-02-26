Bay Area school districts begin announcing graduation plans

With graduations right around the corner, school districts in the Tampa Bay area are starting to solidify their commencement plans.

So far, as of Friday morning, Pasco County school officials have announced their commencement ceremony will be held in-person for graduating seniors. The need for a new plan came into effect after the district learned that USF’s Yuengling Center would not be available for June graduation ceremonies.

Pasco County high school graduations will be held in-person in the stadiums of the respective schools. Students will be allowed four guests, two of which will be allowed to walk with the senior on the field. Masks will also be required for all in attendance, and parties will be socially-distanced throughout the stands.

Hillsborough County school officials announced they have reserved the Florida State Fairgrounds for their ceremonies, and Pinellas County public schools reserved Tropicana Field as a potential location for their graduations. However, neither district has announced whether or not they have locked-in plans for in-person ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida and Florida State University announced they will not only start bringing people back to campus for in-person instruction this summer, but also they will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for those graduating in the spring semester.

University of South Florida is taking a wait-and-see approach. They have announced tentative dates for May 6 to 10, but will determine at a later date whether to hold commencement ceremonies in-person or virtually.

University of Tampa announced they will keep their graduation virtual.

