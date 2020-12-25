Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
6
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
High Surf Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters

Bay Area wakes up to coldest Christmas Day since 1995; freeze warnings issued for northern counties

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Weather
FOX 13 News

Christmas morning forecast

Meteorologist Tony Sadiku

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s feeling a lot like Christmas here in the Tampa Bay area, at least in terms of the temperature.

In fact, before sunrise, temperatures were in the high 40s, whereas, up in Boston, they were experiencing temperatures in the 50s.

"This is kind of interesting. Typically, you expect it to be colder in places like in New York and Boston. It’s 57 there right now. They’re going to be in the low 60s this afternoon," says FOX 13’s meteorologist Tony Sadiku. "They have a warmer Christmas than we do here in the Tampa Bay area."

A cold front swept through the Bay Area on Christmas Eve bringing in a line of storms. It led to a drop in temperatures overnight. The high temperatures for Christmas Day will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will drop to the 30s at night, which will be our coldest since January.

LINK: FOX 13 weather forecast and SkyTower Radar

"It’s going to be a big difference from the mid-70s we had yesterday," Sadiku explained. "I hope you got a chance to enjoy some of that warmth. There’s none of that today."

But wait, it will get even colder this weekend.

"I can’t rule out the clouds staying present for the day. It’s not going to be a mostly cloudy day…with rain generally out of the forecast," Sadiku said. "Then, the skies will clear, which will allow for those temperatures to fall even more tomorrow morning."

Freeze warnings have been issued for Hernando, Citrus, and Sumter counties, as well as inland Pasco County from midnight to 9 a.m. Saturday.