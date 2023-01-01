Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

article

One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perry was born at Mease Countryside Hospital.

Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa.

He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 ounces.

A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was born at Morton Plant Hospital to parents Dylan and Dustin of Largo. Raegan is 19 inches and weighs 6.4 ounces.

At 12:07 p.m. Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was born at Morton Plant Hospital to parents Dylan and Dustin of Largo. Image is courtesy of BayCare Health System.

Shortly after midnight, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the SMH-Sarasota Campus.

In Sarasota, baby Kaiden was born at 12:29 a.m. weighing 6 lbs. 5 oz. He is 20 inches long and will celebrate his birthday with his 4-year-old big sister Aiyanna later in the day.

Baby Kaiden was born at 12:29 a.m. at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Image is courtesy of Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Baby Luna Rosa Babington made her way into the world shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, making her the first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023.

Baby Luna was born at 1:54 a.m. to parents Shelby Jones and Cody Babington at AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport.

Shelby Jones and Cody Babington welcomed their new daughter Luna Rose shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023. Image is courtesy of AdventHealth Heart of Florida.

She weighed 6 lbs. 5.9 ounces and is 19 inches long.

Less than ten minutes later, Tampa General Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year.