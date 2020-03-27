BayCare to resume drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites Monday after two-day break

article

BayCare Health System will resume its COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites on Monday, after taking a two-day break to align resources, including medical supplies.

BayCare hopes to offer the drive-thru tests for at least five days, but will make the decision on a day-to-day basis based on testing supplies, personal protection equipment and staff resources.

As of Friday, BayCare screened more than 8,600 patients in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk counties for COVID-19 and tested more than 5,250 individuals, in some cases doubling the number of people in a county who have been tested.

Earlier this week, BayCare took part in the test collection site that operated at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, led by Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. That site collected about 900 individuals’ specimens before closing Friday due to a lack of testing supplies. It is expected to re-open next week with supplies provided by the state and BayCare will provide support.

Results for patients who visited the BayCare drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites have begun to come back from the private laboratories analyzing the samples. Originally expected to take about five days to be returned, results from private laboratories have increased several days as the volume of testing nationwide has grown.

When the results come back, BayCare will the patient and report results to the Florida Department of Health as required by law.

Testing sites open Monday, 9 a.m. to noon:

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)

• 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Gulf High School

• 5355 School Rd, Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)

• 6245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

