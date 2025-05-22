Bayonet Point Hospital employee sexually batters patient: PSO

The Brief A Bayonet Point Hospital employee is accused of sexually battering a patient. Anthony Coleman was arrested for felony sexual battery, indecent exposure and battery. Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office believe this is an isolated incident.



An employee at Bayonet Point Hospital has been arrested after deputies say he sexually battered a patient on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Coleman, 30, was working at Bayonet Point Hospital when he entered the victim’s room and forced himself on the victim.

He was arrested later that evening after deputies investigated the incident.

Coleman was charged with felony sexual battery, indecent exposure and battery.

PSO said this is an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say there are no reports of additional victims at the moment, but anyone who believes they or a loved one may be a victim is asked to contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Coleman’s job title is at the hospital and if he is still employed.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

