Beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine that washed ashore on South Florida beach

article

A beachgoer stumbled upon more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine that washed ashore on a Florida beach.

US Border Patrol said the person found a package that contained 65 pounds of cocaine bundled up on the sand in Palm Beach.

WATCH: Video shows rare albino dolphin baby in Clearwater

Local authorities were notified of the find.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said the package was then turned over to US Border Patrol custody.

RELATED: Miami International Airport turns into slugfest after massive brawl breaks out