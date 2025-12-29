Best ways to tackle debt after the holidays

The Brief Lending Tree estimates 37% of Americans racked up holiday debt this year. Budgeting expert Andrea Woroch gives great tips on how to tackle this debt as we head into the new year.



Now that Christmas has come and gone, we’re starting to plan for those financial goals and the realization comes: we might’ve overspent on Christmas this year.

Lending Tree estimates 37% of us racked up some holiday debt this year and the average that’s overspent is $1,200.

What they're saying:

Budgeting expert Andrea Woroch says have no fear, you can get out of this with a solid game plan in mind.

"Once you identify each of your expenses, you can then make a plan where you can cut back, step by step, don’t get overwhelmed, one thing at a time," Woroch said.

If you got a gift card that you don't want, Woroch says you can re-sell it on sites like Card Cash or Gift Card Granny.

Time can be on your side if you do a little bit of planning. If you can’t pay all of this debt off at once, maybe something like a balance transfer card could be a great option.

"For some people, you might be better off using a balance transfer card, and the reason is this will give you up to 21 months with no interest accruing, so it will buy you some time to help you get through this holiday season." she said.

Woroch says look for a card that offers the longest term with no interest.

You can also look at where you can cut back. Going out, eating out and cutting things like online shopping is a given. Oftentimes, looking at all of your subscriptions can be helpful.

"Maybe you’re even wasting money without realizing it on forgotten subscriptions. Maybe you’re paying for premium movie channels you really don’t need. Even doing things like calling your service provider to negotiate your rate, or maybe they have a promotion to save an extra $10 or $20 on your bill, even bundling services," Woroch said.

By the numbers:

Those money moves could save you 10-20% on some of your bills.

Click here for more helpful tips from the Federal Trade Commission.