Big Top Flea Market owner may convert property into residential development, vendors say

Big changes may soon be coming to the Big Top Flea Market.

Alora Klugie manages "We Rock Rocks" inside Big Top, but says foot traffic has hit rock bottom over the last couple of years.

The property owner, Steven Shaddix, is considering converting it to a residential development, vendors tell FOX 13.

"They haven't really been forthcoming with us, all we know is that it hasn't officially been zoned yet," Klugie said. "And there will be no official action taken for vendors until the fall."

But store operators like Chris Schubarth won't be sticking around that long. He's closing up shop.

"All you have to do is walk through the aisles," Schubarth said. "Even around the office, it's three-quarters empty! We pay for square footage for two days a week what we could have been paying for seven days a week in a brick and mortar space."

Vendors say many are assuming the market is already closed.

Advertisement

"They haven't been advertising, the number of vendors has dropped. A lot of people in Tampa don't even know this place still exists, or that it's still open," said Rodney Smith.

"One day we started getting calls, 'Oh you're closing, you're closing! why are you closing,?'" Klugie said. "It's frustrating when people think we're not here anymore. We support multiple families on this business. Their income, some of them, their sole income is this store."

If the zoning is approved at a public hearing later this month, the structure, a mainstay in the Thonotosassa area since 1989, could be torn down.

But until a decision is made, business owners remain hopeful. They just want the public to know they're still here.

