Bill addressing animal cruelty involving children, expanding on Dexter's Law moves forward

A bipartisan animal cruelty bill is awaiting the Governor's approval, after passing the Florida Legislature.

House Bill 559 passed unanimously in the Florida Senate on Wednesday.

What we know:

The bill would make it a third-degree felony to commit animal cruelty, sex acts with animals or animal baiting and fighting in the presence of a minor, or entice a minor to commit any of those crimes.

"To protect both our animals and our young people, ensuring that those who involve minors in such heinous acts face the consequences," said Senator Kristen Arrington.

It raises the penalty for animal baiting and fighting, which lawmakers say is an effort to crack down on dog fighting.

The proposed legislation also addresses minors who commit animal cruelty. Lawmakers say this allows for more early intervention opportunities with those children.

Under the bill, a minor who's convicted of specific acts of animal cruelty would have to undergo a psychological evaluation and treatment.

"Children that witness or participate in acts of animal cruelty have a greater increase in mental health issues, along with an increased likelihood of engaging in violence themselves," Arrington said. "By addressing the cycle of abuse early on, children can be shielded from additional trauma caused by witnessing violence."

Expanding Dexter's Law

A component of this bill also expands the guidelines for the FDLE animal abuser registry that was put in place through Dexter's Law.

The database faced scrutiny because it only includes the names of offenders. Lawmakers, like Rep. Lind Chaney of Pinellas County who are sponsoring this new bill, have previously said this can cause confusion about the identities of the offenders listed.

"It expands the statewide public database of animal abusers that was created by Dexter's Law to include the date of birth, counties of conviction and an arrest photo," Arrington said. "This change is supported by FDLE and will ensure that those who commit animal cruelty can be easily identified and prevented from owning an animal."

The bill would also require offenders' information to be held in the database for three to 10 years, depending on the crime.

What's next:

Lawmakers substituted the identical SB 676 with HB 559, which passed unanimously on a third reading.

If the bill is signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, it will take effect on October 1.