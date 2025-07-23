Black man seen getting punched through a window by a Jacksonville police officer speaks out

The Brief William McNeil Jr., a 22-year-old Black man, spoke out for the first time after hearing his arresting officers would not be facing any criminal charges. In February, McNeil was pulled over in Jacksonville for having a headlight out, and he was accused of refusing to give his driver’s license and registration to officers. McNeil locked himself in his car and Officer D. Bowen smashed his window after multiple warnings, leaving McNeil with multiple injuries.



William McNeil Jr., 22, who was arrested in Jacksonville in February, shared his story for the first time at a news conference. It comes after hearing his arresting officers will not face any criminal charges.

McNeil’s loved ones joined him at a press conference Wednesday and said the arrest was very traumatic. McNeil added, "That day I just really wanted to know why I was getting pulled over and why I needed to step out of the car. I didn’t do anything wrong. I was really just scared."

His civil attorneys, Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office never reached out to McNeil and the officer’s report doesn’t match the corresponding video of the arrest captured on McNeil’s phone.

McNeil suffered from a concussion and a tooth fracture that required nine stitches. He says he is currently still experiencing a cognitive decline.

McNeil and his loved ones are upset by this outcome and seek justice, although it’s unclear if they're filing a lawsuit.

The backstory:

In February, William McNeil Jr. was pulled over at a traffic stop by Officer D. Bowen for not having his headlights on. Bowen asked for his driver’s license and registration.

McNeil said he was confused why he was being pulled over for a headlight issue during the daytime, when there was no heavy rain. He asked for a supervisor and locked himself in the car. Bodycam footage shows the argument.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Bowen ordered McNeil Jr. to get out of the car seven times before having to break his window. McNeil’s cellphone captured the next events, which caused a media firestorm.

Bowen broke the driver’s window and punched him in the face. Bowen and supporting officers dragged McNeil out of the car and arrested him, bringing him to the ground.

McNeil pleaded guilty to resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license.

The other side:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed officer’s administrative review following this incident.

It found that the officers’ behavior did not violate department policy.

At a press conference, Sheriff T.K. Waters responded to this arrest by saying,"Yes, there was force that was absolutely used by the arresting officers and yes that force is ugly. The reality is that all force, all violence is ugly. Just because force is ugly does not mean it’s unlawful or contrary to policy."

The officers said that McNeil Jr. was noncompliant 21 seconds into the interaction. They also found a knife in his passenger front seat and he had marijuana in his pocket.

Sheriff Waters has said that McNeil never filed a complaint to their office and if he did, they would have investigated this situation sooner.

Dig deeper:

William McNeil Jr. is a biology student at Livingston College.

He volunteers on the weekends and plays in a marching band.

He has no previous criminal or arrest record.